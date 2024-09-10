2024 Hyundai Alcazar Launched: 15 Things To Know Before You Buy

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift has been launched in India with a few cosmetic changes and added features. Despite the pre-facelift version of the Alcazar failing to generate significant sales volume, the company remains optimistic about the new model. Here are 15 key facts about the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar:

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: 15 Key Facts

-- The pricing for the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift starts at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

-- The SUV is available in both 6-seater and 7-seater configurations, with petrol and diesel engine options.

-- Petrol variants start at Rs 14.99 lakh, while diesel variants begin from Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

-- It offers nine color options, including Titan Grey Matte, Robust Emerald Pearl, Atlas White, and dual-tone options.

-- The front design features Creta-inspired LED DRLs with a new 'H' element light bar and a larger grille with horizontal slats.

-- The 2024 Alcazar comes with newly designed 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and functional roof rails.

-- Cosmetic updates include silver-highlighted front and rear bumpers and full-width taillamps with a large 'H' motif resembling the Venue.

-- Inside, it sports a dual-screen setup with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

-- The new tan and black interior theme, dual-zone climate control, and cooled rear seats add a premium touch.

-- A key highlight is the inclusion of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) for enhanced safety and driving convenience.

-- Premium features include an 8-speaker Bose audio system, ventilated front and middle-row seats, connected car tech, wireless charging, and a panoramic sunroof.

-- Standard safety features include six airbags, an electronic stability program (ESP), TPMS, traction control, and hill start assist.

-- The fixed center console between the captain seats has been removed to improve space and mobility between the middle and third-row seats.

-- Engine options include a 1.5L turbo petrol with 160bhp and 253Nm, and a 1.5L diesel engine with 116bhp and 250Nm.

-- Both engines come with multiple transmission options, including 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and 7-speed DCT, with front-wheel drive (FWD).