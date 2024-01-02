2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Bookings Open, Launching On Jan 16: Design, Specs, Colours

First launched in India in July 2015, Hyundai Creta has been renowned as the unrivalled segment leader, being the best-selling mid-size SUV for 8 years consistently. Now, Hyundai has announced the commencement of bookings for the highly anticipated new Hyundai Creta. Customers can book the new Hyundai Creta with an initial booking amount of Rs 25,000 at any Hyundai dealership across India or by the company’s digital buying portal - Click To Buy. Existing Creta booking holders will have an option to convert their booking to New Creta.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift: Design

Presenting a captivating and powerful appeal, the new Hyundai Creta reveals a commanding front look with the new radiator grill and upright hood design displaying a strong, assertive and distinct road presence.

New Horizon LED Positioning lamp & DRLs and Quad beam LED headlamps impose a complimenting front look of the SUV enticing the thrill-seekers. Packed with advanced hi-tech features, the interior of the new Hyundai Creta emits a futuristic and cockpit-like feel with seamlessly integrated infotainment screen and digital cluster displaying a wide range of information. The interior offers ample roominess in the cabin for unmatched comfort and convenience.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift: Specs

Invoking exhilarating senses, the new Hyundai Creta comes with three engine options including the sporty and power packed 1.5l Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol, 1.5l MPi Petrol and 1.5l U2 CRDi Diesel engine options. Spoiling customers with choices, the new Hyundai Creta will be offered with four transmission options including 6-speed Manual, IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) and 6-speed Automatic transmission.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift: Colours

The new Hyundai Creta will be available across 7 variants and will be offered in 6 mono-tone colour options including Robust Emerald Pearl (New), Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey and 1 dual-tone colour option available in Atlas White with Black Roof.