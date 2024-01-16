2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Launched In India At Rs 11 Lakh: Design, Specs, Features, Price

The 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift is finally launched in the country at a starting price of Rs 11 lakh, ex-showroom. The second-gen Creta was first introduced in the country in the year 2020, amidst Covid-19 lockdown. However, it managed to register great sales for the company, taking up the list as the best-selling cars for May 2020. Now in 2024, the mid-size SUV has received a midlife makeover. The new 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift is introduced with a host of changes to its exterior, interior, and powertrain choices as well.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift - Design

The distinctive front profile with new Signature Horizon LED positioning lamp & DRLs, black chrome parametric radiator grille and quad beam LED headlamps create a commanding look to the new Hyundai Creta. The redesigned rear profile of the new Hyundai Creta is accentuated with all-new signature connected LED tail lamps, new tailgate, bumpers and skid plate design and a new aerodynamic spoiler. The new Hyundai Creta retains the unmistakable silhouette, when viewed from the side, while improving the overall look with redesigned sharper & sportier diamond cut alloy wheels.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift - Interior

The facelifted Creta features new upholstery with a new grey interior that is accentuated with orange pipings. Featuring cockpit-inspired interiors, the new Hyundai Creta offers Hi-Tech Seamlessly integrated curvilinear screens with 26.03 cm (10.25”) infotainment screen and an advanced 26.03 cm (10.25”) multi-display digital cluster. Furthermore, the Creta now comes with dual-zone climate control, rear window sunshades, headrest cushion, and 8-speaker BOSE sound system.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift - Safety

Hyundai has upped the ante for the safety of occupants for the 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift. It now comes equipped with Level-2 ADAS tech, offering 19 features. Furthermore, it comes standard with 6 airbags, disc brakes on all wheels, ESP, VSM, hill start assist, highline TPMS, among many.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift - Specs

The new Hyundai Creta has a total of 3 powertrain choices - 1.5L MPi Petrol (6MT/ IVT), 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel (6MT/ 6AT) and the new 1.5 l Turbo GDi Petrol (7DCT). All powertrains are equipped with ISG, to deliver an optimum combination of performance & efficiency. For an engaging Driving Experience, the new Hyundai Creta comes with 3 drive modes (Eco, Normal & Sport) and Traction Control Modes (Snow, Sand & Mud) that optimise driving comfort across different terrains.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift - Colour Options

The new Hyundai Creta will be offered in 6 mono-tone colour options including New and exclusive Robust Emerald Pearl, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey and 1 dual-tone colour option available in Atlas White with Black Roof.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift - Price