2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Waiting Period Extends To 5 Months: Variant-Wise Details

It has been barely a fortnight since the Hyundai Creta facelift was launched and its demand is already growing exponentially. Eager customers are facing waiting periods of up to 5 months. With a price range spanning from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, the refreshed Creta offers a diverse lineup, including five engine and gearbox options.

Waiting Periods Across Variants:

1. Creta Diesel: The diesel variant, equipped with a 116hp, 1.5-litre engine and available with 6-speed manual and torque converter gearbox options, commands the lengthiest waiting period. Buyers who place their orders today will have to wait for approximately 4-5 months delivery.

2. Creta Petrol and Turbo-Petrol: On the petrol front, both the 115hp, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated version with 6-speed manual and CVT options and the new 160hp, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol variant featuring a 7-speed dual-clutch auto. For this variant, you will have to face waiting periods of 3-4 months.

Popular Variants:

The Creta's seven trim levels witness a strong preference for the top-spec SX(O) variant. It is available in both manual and automatic transmissions. Priced between Rs 17.24 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, this variant emerges as the most sought-after. In contrast, the mid-spec S variant, priced at Rs 13.39 lakh for the 1.5 petrol-manual and Rs 14.82 lakh for the 1.5 diesel manual, remains the least popular among buyers.

Among the seven color options offered for the Creta facelift, Abyss Black reigns supreme as the most requested finish. On the flip side, Titan Grey struggles to attract buyers, emerging as the least favoured color choice. The Hyundai Creta facelift's surging demand, particularly for the top-tier variants, has resulted in extended waiting periods.