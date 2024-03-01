2024 Hyundai Creta N Line: New Variants, Colors Revealed Ahead of Launch

Hyundai's N Line range is gearing up to welcome its eagerly awaited debut of the 2024 Hyundai Creta N Line. As anticipation builds ahead of its launch, enthusiasts are eager to explore its variants and color options, providing a glimpse into the dynamic world of this performance-oriented compact SUV. Bookings have commenced, with prices slated to be revealed on March 11, marking a significant milestone for Hyundai enthusiasts across India.

Variants and Colors Availability

The 2024 Hyundai Creta N Line is poised to come with two distinct variants: the N8 and N10. This strategic move caters to varying preferences and ensures that drivers can select a model tailored to their specific requirements.

In terms of aesthetics, the Creta N Line boasts a striking array of color options designed to captivate the senses. Enthusiasts can opt for timeless classics such as Abyss Black Pearl, Atlas White, and Titan Grey Matte, exuding sophistication and elegance. For those seeking a bolder statement, dual-tone paints such as Atlas White, Shadow Grey, and Thunder Blue, paired with an Abyss Black roof, offer a fusion of style and personality.

Hyundai Creta N Line Power and Performance

The 2024 Creta N Line features a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine, with a power output of 158 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque of 253 Nm at 1,500 – 3,500 rpm, this powertrain ensures a thrilling driving experience that enthusiasts crave.

What sets the N Line iteration apart is the inclusion of a six-speed manual transmission alongside the standard seven-speed DCT unit.

Hyundai Creta N Line Interior

The Hyundai Creta N Line steering wheel will come with premium leather and red stitching. Red inserts strategically placed throughout the cabin, along with a redesigned gear lever exclusive to the N Line variant.