2024 Jeep Wrangler Launched, Pricing Starts at Rs 67.65 Lakh

Jeep has unveiled the pricing details for the 2024 Wrangler in India, starting at Rs 67.65 lakh (ex-showroom). With over 100 bookings already in, deliveries are set to commence by mid-May. The 2024 Wrangler lineup includes the Unlimited and Rubicon models, the latter priced at Rs 71.65 lakh.

Platform and Design

Remaining true to its roots, the 2024 Jeep Wrangler sticks to its body-on-frame construction and five-link suspension setup. It gets four skid plates and utilizes aluminium for various closures, such as doors, hinges, hood, and fender flares. The Rubicon variants receive an electronic front sway-bar disconnect for improved articulation and wheel travel.

In terms of design, the Wrangler maintains its signature boxy silhouette, complete with the iconic seven-slat grille, round headlights, and removable doors. Cosmetic updates offer a fresh appearance, while features like 18-inch alloy wheels and big wheel arches accentuate its rugged appeal.

Interior & Features

The new Wrangler adopts a horizontal dash layout, incorporating soft-touch surfaces and acoustic front glass to enhance comfort and reduce noise. It boasts an Active Noise Cancellation system with 7 microphones, a 12.3-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, dual USB Type C ports and a standard 12-volt accessory outlet.

The 2024 Wrangler is equipped with ADAS, including Forward Collision Warning with Advanced Brake Assist, Auto High Beam Headlamps, and Adaptive Cruise Control with stop-and-go functionality. ParkSense front and rear park-assist systems with ParkView rear backup camera add further convenience, while the Rubicon model features an off-road camera with front and rear view. Electronic stability control (ESC) with electronic roll mitigation comes standard on both Wrangler models.

Engine Specifications

Under the hood, the new Wrangler offers a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine, delivering 268 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, it maintains its part-time 4X4 system with Dana 44 HD full-float solid rear axle, and Tru-Lok front- and rear-axle lockers for impressive off-road performance.