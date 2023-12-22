2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Gets THESE Features; Absent On Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The 2024 Kia Sonet facelift is revealed and bookings for the compact SUV are now open. Kia will launch the SUV in the Indian market in January 2024, followed by customer deliveries. The Sonet features revised styling up front with a slightly tweaked-out rear fascia. The most affordable Kia retains its powertrain options in its facelifted form, but it comes equipped with a host of features that differentiate it from rivals like the Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Kia has focussed on the equipment list of the Sonet to the extent that it comes with multiple first-in-segment features. Here, we talk about the top 3 features of the 2024 Kia Sonet facelift, which aren’t available on the segment best-sellers - Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Advanced Driver Assistance

The Sonet comes equipped with level-1 ADAS tech on board. Both Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon miss out on ADAS. The ADAS suite on the Sonet includes lane-keep assist, forward-collision avoidance, high-beam assist, and lane departure warning.

Powered Driver Seats

In the facelifted guise, the Kia Sonet gets a 4-way power-adjustable driver seat. On the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon, the driver seat has to be adjusted manually. The height adjustment, however, will have to be made manually on the Sonet as well.

Traction Control Modes

Another trick that gives Kia Sonet an edge over the Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza is its traction control modes. The Sonet gets a total of three modes - Snow, Mud, and Sand. With these modes, the traction control cleverly controls its intervention levels.

Clutchless iMT Gearbox

Both Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza are on sale with the choices of both manual and automatic gearboxes. However, the Sonet gets the additional convenience of a clutchless manual gearbox, which Kia calls - iMT.

Larger Boot Space

Another highlight of the Kia Sonet over the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon is its larger boot space. The 2024 Kia Sonet facelift’s trunk volume measures 385 litres, whereas the Brezza and Nexon have boot space of 328L and 382L, respectively.