2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Unveiled In India, Bookings Open On Dec 20: Design, Features, Specs, Price

Kia Sonet was first introduced in our market in 2020, and the compact SUV has been on a ride that was fast, full of sales, and customer-appreciation. With over 386 lakh units of the Sold worldwide, it was now due for a mid-cycle update. A couple of spy images, of course, brought our expectations down on the design front. However, Kia has finally taken the wraps off its baby SUV - Sonet, with a mid-cycle refresh. The design is altered, keeping the underpinning unchanged. The feature list too is stretched to the roof, but with no changes to the dashboard layout. Prices are to be announced soon, although bookings will open from December 20. What’s more about it? Read on to find out.

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift - Design

The compact-SUV now features a new headlamp design with sabre-tooth-like LED DRLs. As they stretch out inside the new wider and more imposing radiator grille, the Sonet feels wider than before, which it actually isn’t. The bumper is restyled to house a new scuff plate and super-slim LED fog lamps. These are the slimmest we've ever seen on a mass-market car. Thereby raising eyebrows over their functionality.

The black cladding runs across the side and over the wheel arches. The roof rails are carried over from the pre-facelift model. What’s new? The design for 16-inch alloy wheels. There will be two different design options. The tail section dons a new bumper wil dual-tone treatment. The more eye-catching bits are the new connected tail lamps, instead. With similar treatment as the LED DRLS, the Sonet has a more butch-looking rear fascia now.

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift - Interior

The overall dashboard layout is untouched. Kia has instead spent time on making the feature list more user-friendly and longer. To start with, it now gets an all-digital instrument cluster, courtesy a 10.25-inch LCD. The addition of a 360-degree parking camera is a clever touch, and it also help users see their car on mobile phones in a bird-eye-view format through find my car function. Alongside, the Sonet now gets 6 airbags as standard along with 24 other safety features. Level-1 ADAS suite is a part of the package with 10 functions. Moreover, the driver seat is now 4-way power-adjustable.

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift - Engine & Gearbox

The Sonet retains its outgoing set of powertrains - 1.2L NA petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L turbo-diesel. Transmission choices include a 5-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT, and 7-speed DCT. The Sonet is one of the few compact SUVs which are offered with the option of an oil burner, which is now also available with a 6-speed stick shift..

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift - Price, Launch Date, Bookings

The new Kia Sonet facelift is expected to launch in the country by next month. Talking of price, a small increment will certainly be seen in the prices. It is anticipated to carry a starting price of around Rs 7.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the Sonet facelift start from December 20 onwards.