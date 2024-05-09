2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Launched; Check Features, Price, And Other Details

Maruti Suzuki India has finally launched the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift in India. The prices for the Swift start at Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model LXi MT and go up to Rs 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line variant ZXi+ AMT Dual Tone. The car is also available on a subscription basis, with prices starting at Rs 17,436 per month. Read here to know more about this hatchback.

Performance with Z-Series Engine

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is powered by an all-new Z-Series 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine, delivering a maximum power of 82PS and a peak torque of 113Nm. This engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission (MT) or a 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT), providing a smooth and efficient driving experience.

Mileage and Fuel Efficiency

One of the highlights of the fourth-generation Swift is its improved fuel efficiency. The car boasts a mileage of 24.8kmpl for the MT version and an impressive 25.75kmpl for the AMT version, making it an economical choice for daily commutes and long drives alike.

Price Details

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is available in five variants, each offering a unique set of features to cater to diverse customer needs:

1. LXi MT - Rs 6.49 lakh

2. VXi MT - Rs 7.29 lakh

3. VXi AMT - Rs 7.79 lakh

4. VXi (O) MT - Rs 7.56 lakh

5. VXi (O) AMT - Rs 8.06 lakh

6. ZXi MT - Rs 8.29 lakh

7. ZXi AMT - Rs 8.79 lakh

8. ZXi+ MT - Rs 8.99 lakh

9. ZXi+ AMT - Rs 9.49 lakh

10. ZXi+ MT Dual Tone - Rs 9.14 lakh

11. ZXi+ AMT Dual Tone - Rs 9.64 lakh

Design and Technology

The exterior of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift features a refreshed design with a new glossy front grille, LED projector headlamps with boomerang LED DRLs and LED taillamps at the rear. The car rides on 15-inch precision-cut dual-tone alloys and is available in nine attractive colour options, including Lustre Blue and Novel Orange.

The Interior of the 2024 Swift features a Smartplay Pro+ 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 4.2-inch MID instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and an Arkamys sound system. With Suzuki Connect, users can access over 40 connected car features for added convenience and entertainment.

Safety Features

The 2024 Swift is manufactured with 45% high tensile steel and 20% ultra-high tensile steel in. Standard safety features include six airbags, three-point seatbelts, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, and hill-hold assist.

The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is manufactured at the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant, reflecting a total investment of Rs 1,450 crore.