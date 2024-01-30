2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Reaches German Market, India Launch Soon: Design, Specs, Features

Maruti Suzuki Swift is a nameplate that keeps away from any formal introduction. After all, it is one of the most liked cars in our market. The Swift is now ready for a generation overhaul and is expected to officially go on sale in our market by April this year. The new-gen avatar of the Swift is currently being tested. It was first unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show last year, followed by its launch in the Japanese market. Now, the 2024 Suzuki Swift is introduced in the German market as well. In case, you are planning to reserve some cash for it. Here’s all that you should know.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Dimensions

The new-gen Swift measures 3,860 mm in length, 1,695 mm in width, and 1,500 mm in height. Subsequently, it is 15 mm longer, 30 mm taller, and 40 mm narrower than the outgoing model. Interestingly, the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,450 mm.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Variants

In Japan, the 2024 Swift will retail in a total of 3 variants - XG, Hybrid MX, and Hybrid MZ. The base-spec XG misses out on the mild-hybrid tech and gets steel wheels with plastic caps. The hybrid variants, however, come with alloy wheels. The sharply styled LED projector headlamps are standard across the range.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Specs

It is in the air that the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift will come with the new Z12E 3-cylinder engine that will deliver a stronger low-end and mid-range performance. This motor comes paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system in select trims. The Japanese-spec model gets it with a CVT as a standard affair but with an optional AWD setup. The India-spec Swift is expected to keep away from AWD layout. Additionally, the Indian market will also get a manual gearbox.