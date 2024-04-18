2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Unofficial Bookings Commences: Details

Maruti Suzuki has started accepting pre-orders for its highly awaited 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift. While official bookings have not commenced, interested customers can secure their spot by pre-ordering with a token amount of Rs 11,000 at specific Maruti Suzuki Arena outlets. The official launch of this hatchback is scheduled for the second week of May. Read here to know more about this upcoming vehicle.

Features And Specifications

The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is set to dazzle with refreshed styling and design elements, including subtle variations from its Japanese counterpart.

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is expected to get a 1.2L, 3-cylinder naturally aspirated Z-Series petrol engine (codename: Z12). It can also come with mild hybrid technology. The 2024 Swift is expected to boast enhanced durability and structural integrity. Expectations for dimensions include an overall length of 3860mm, width of 1695mm, and height of 1500mm.

Interior Features

Drawing inspiration from Ford's compact crossovers and the Baleno hatchback, the new Swift's interior is expected to get a dual-tone black/beige theme. Interiors could feature a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic AC, flat-bottom steering wheel, MID with analog dials, push-button start-stop, seat height adjustment, rear header duct, and a reverse parking camera.

While the exact pricing details are yet to be revealed, the comprehensive upgrades and advanced features are likely to come with a slight increase in the price tag.