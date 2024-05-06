2024 Maruti Swift Set to Launch On 9 May; What Do We Know So Far

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the highly anticipated launch of the all-new 2024 Swift. This hatchback is set to hit the Indian market on May 9th. The company recently teased a glimpse of the upcoming Swift on its social media platforms, generating a buzz among car enthusiasts. As the countdown begins, Maruti has commenced dispatching units of the fourth-generation Swift to its Arena dealerships.

Design Enhancements

A recent video uploaded on the Auto Addicts YouTube channel provides a sneak peek into the new-gen Maruti Swift, captured within the dealership yard. While the overall design retains the iconic Swift charm, Suzuki has infused subtle yet impactful changes. The front fascia boasts an octagonal grille with blacked-out honeycomb mesh internals and a gloss black surround, complemented by LED headlights featuring L-shaped LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, and a stylish clamshell bonnet.

Exterior Features

The new Swift will be continuing the MINI-inspired side profile, showcasing a flat roofline and cab-forward stance. This hatchback is expected to feature 15-inch dual-tone machine-cut alloy wheels on the India-spec model. Notable updates include rear door handles positioned below the window level and redesigned taillamps with a square profile and distinctive internals.

Dimensions and Specifications

The 2024 Swift is anticipated to be 15 mm longer, 30 mm higher, and 40 mm wider than its predecessor. With an expected length of 3,860 mm, width of 1,695 mm, and height of 1,500 mm, the new Swift promises improved interior space and enhanced comfort. Interestingly, the wheelbase remains consistent at 2,450 mm, ensuring a balanced blend of agility and stability on the road.

Interior Upgrades

While the exterior changes are subtle, the cabin of the new Swift undergoes significant enhancements. The range-topping ZXi+ trim is poised to offer a plethora of modern features, including a free-standing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, head-up display (HUD), wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree parking camera with dash cam support, and convenient cruise control.