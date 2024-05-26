2024 Skoda Elroq Teased; Check What This Electric SUV Will Offer

Skoda has teased a new addition to its lineup of electric vehicles, the Elroq. This compact electric SUV is one of six new battery electric vehicles (BEVs) that Skoda plans to launch globally by the end of the decade.

Skoda's electric vehicle portfolio is rapidly expanding, with the Enyaq being the focal point in recent times.

Earlier this year, Skoda announced that the Enyaq electric SUV would enter the Indian market sometime next year. In addition to the Enyaq, Skoda is developing several other electric SUVs, including the newly teased Elroq.

The Elroq is expected to be a compact SUV positioned below the Enyaq. Skoda has confirmed that it will be based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB modular EV architecture, the same platform used for the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe.

What is expected?

The Elroq will be one of six new BEVs that Skoda plans to launch by the end of the decade. It will showcase Skoda’s new Modern Solid design language. The teaser image reveals a unique lighting setup characterized by a split headlight design and a broken LED DRL strip running across the bonnet line. The slimmer upper section extends seamlessly into the wings, with the Škoda lettering prominently displayed on the bonnet, reflecting the company's corporate identity. The Tech-Deck Face is a modern reinterpretation of the traditional Škoda grille, featuring a flatter and wider appearance flanked by LED Matrix headlights. However, most visual highlights of the Elroq remain under wraps