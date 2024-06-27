2024 Yamaha MT-03 and MT-25 Launched With New Colour Options; Check Details

Yamaha has expanded its MT lineup with the launch of the 2024 models of the MT-03 and MT-25, introducing new colour options. The MT-03 was launched in India alongside the YZF-R3 in December 2023, while the MT-25 remains unavailable in the Indian market.

New Colour Options

For the 2024 model year, Yamaha has introduced new colours for both motorcycles. The MT-03 now comes in Dark Bluish Gray Metallic (Dark Gray), Deep Purplish Blue Metallic (Blue), and Dark Matte Gray Metallic (Matte Dark Gray). Similarly, the MT-25 is available in the same colour options. The Dark Bluish Gray Metallic is a new addition for 2024, while the other two shades were previously offered. Despite these updates, the pricing for both models remains unchanged, and they are expected to arrive in showrooms by July 30, 2024.

Specifications and Features

Both the MT-03 and MT-25 share the same chassis and design ethos, featuring robotic-looking LED headlights and LED turn indicators. The motorcycles come with street-style handlebars, a sculpted fuel tank, a split seat design, and neat packaging. The fully digital instrument cluster displays various data, including fuel capacity, gear position, coolant temperature, real-time and average fuel economy, trip meter, and clock.

Weighing in at 167kg, both models boast a high power-to-weight ratio, making them competitive in their segment.

Engine and Performance

The Yamaha MT-03 is powered by a 321cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine that produces 41.4 bhp and 29.5 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox featuring a slip-and-assist clutch. In India, the MT-03 is available in Midnight Black and Midnight Cyan.