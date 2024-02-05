2025 BMW 4-Series Breaks Cover: Check Design, Features Specs

BMW has recently taken the wraps off its 2025 4-Series, showcasing an array of updates and enhancements that promise to elevate the driving experience. From a redesigned exterior to interior refinements and powertrain upgrades, the 2025 4-Series is set to make a bold statement on the roads.

2025 BMW 4-Series Features

The first thing that catches the eye is the revamped visual appeal of the 2025 4-Series. A redesigned grille takes center stage, accompanied by slimmer LED headlights that bring a touch of modernity to the coupe and convertible variants. The rear profile receives a three-dimensional boost with the introduction of "Laserlight" tail lamps, particularly notable on the M440i variant. The shape of the tail lights remains familiar, but the new lighting technology adds a dynamic and futuristic element to the overall design.

2025 BMW 4-Series Interior Refinements

Inside the cabin, the 2025 4-Series boasts a refreshed interior with a focus on both comfort and style. The steering wheel design has been updated, now standard for the 430i variant. For those seeking an extra touch of sportiness, a flat-bottomed M-branded steering wheel is available as an optional feature for the 430i and standard for the M440i. These steering wheels not only provide a comfortable grip but also feature illuminated multifunctional buttons and gearshift paddles for a seamless blend of functionality and style. The iDrive OS has also undergone upgrades to enhance the overall user experience of the infotainment system.

2025 BMW 4-Series Specifications

Under the hood, the 2025 4-Series doesn't disappoint. The 430i and M440i models now come equipped with a 48-volt hybrid assistance system. While this upgrade may not drastically alter top-end power, BMW promises an improvement in fuel efficiency.

The M440i, powered by a turbocharged 3-liter inline-six engine, benefits from the hybrid system, delivering an impressive 11 horsepower more than its non-hybrid predecessor. This not only enhances performance but also reflects BMW's commitment to pushing the boundaries of both power and efficiency in its vehicles.