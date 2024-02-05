trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2717896
NewsAuto
BMW

2025 BMW 4-Series Breaks Cover: Check Design, Features Specs

BMW unveils its 2025 4- series with redesigned exterior and interior refinements. Check out all the details

Written By Medha Jha|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 01:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

2025 BMW 4-Series Breaks Cover: Check Design, Features Specs

BMW has recently taken the wraps off its 2025 4-Series, showcasing an array of updates and enhancements that promise to elevate the driving experience. From a redesigned exterior to interior refinements and powertrain upgrades, the 2025 4-Series is set to make a bold statement on the roads.

2025 BMW 4-Series Features

The first thing that catches the eye is the revamped visual appeal of the 2025 4-Series. A redesigned grille takes center stage, accompanied by slimmer LED headlights that bring a touch of modernity to the coupe and convertible variants. The rear profile receives a three-dimensional boost with the introduction of "Laserlight" tail lamps, particularly notable on the M440i variant. The shape of the tail lights remains familiar, but the new lighting technology adds a dynamic and futuristic element to the overall design.

2025 BMW 4-Series Interior Refinements 

Inside the cabin, the 2025 4-Series boasts a refreshed interior with a focus on both comfort and style. The steering wheel design has been updated, now standard for the 430i variant. For those seeking an extra touch of sportiness, a flat-bottomed M-branded steering wheel is available as an optional feature for the 430i and standard for the M440i. These steering wheels not only provide a comfortable grip but also feature illuminated multifunctional buttons and gearshift paddles for a seamless blend of functionality and style. The iDrive OS has also undergone upgrades to enhance the overall user experience of the infotainment system.

2025 BMW 4-Series Specifications

Under the hood, the 2025 4-Series doesn't disappoint. The 430i and M440i models now come equipped with a 48-volt hybrid assistance system. While this upgrade may not drastically alter top-end power, BMW promises an improvement in fuel efficiency.

The M440i, powered by a turbocharged 3-liter inline-six engine, benefits from the hybrid system, delivering an impressive 11 horsepower more than its non-hybrid predecessor. This not only enhances performance but also reflects BMW's commitment to pushing the boundaries of both power and efficiency in its vehicles.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Poonam Pandey Death: What Is Cervical Cancer?
DNA Video
DNA: 1 minute delay...'no-entry' in 12th exam in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Is Paytm about to end?
DNA Video
Jharkhand New CM: DNA: Who is Champai Soren?
DNA Video
Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: What Is The Defence Land Scam?
DNA Video
Jharkhand Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: Will Soren go to Jail?
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan Sentenced: 'Case fixing' against Imran in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Will hijab be banned in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Army Introduces New Fitness Policy
DNA Video
DNA: Pariksha Pe Charcha: 'Compete with yourself, not others' says PM Modi