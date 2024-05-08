2025 BMW M4 CS Unveiled; Check New Updates

2025 BMW M4 CS: BMW has recently unveiled its 2025 M4 CS model. It is positioned between the M4 Competition and the flagship M4 CSL, as part of its growing "CS or Competition Sport" line-up of track-focused cars. Let's delve into the details of this vehicle.

Power and Performance

The 2025 BMW M4 CS is powered by an upgraded version of the M4's twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight-six engine, which now produces 550hp, a 20hp increase from the Competition model. This power boost is achieved through an increase in turbo boost pressure, resulting in exhilarating acceleration and improved on-limit handling.

In addition to the power upgrade, the M4 CS sheds 20kg of weight compared to the standard model. This weight reduction is attributed to the use of a titanium exhaust silencer and various carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) components, including the centre console, gearbox paddles, and interior trim pieces. These enhancements contribute to a faster 0-100kph sprint time of 3.4 seconds and improved agility on the track.

Enhanced Chassis and Handling

The M4 CS features a reworked chassis setup aimed at enhancing steering precision, wheel control, and overall handling dynamics. Stiffer springs and anti-roll bars, along with bespoke engine mounts, improve responsiveness and reduce roll through tight bends. The stability control system has also been recalibrated to allow for more spirited driving, raising the intervention limit to correct slides. The lightweight wheels are borrowed from the previous M3 CS. The vehicle comes with 19-inch alloys at the front and 20-inchers at the rear, paired with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber or the track-focused Cup 2 R compound.

Features

The BMW M4 CS is distinguished by its distinctive yellow-tinted daytime-running lights, reminiscent of BMW's GT race cars. The grille is outlined in red, adding a sporty flair, while exclusive paint finishes such as Riviera Blue and Frozen Isle of Man Green further enhance the car's aesthetics.

Potential Launch in India

BMW offers the M4 in India, and now with the recent update to the model, enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting news of the M4 CS's potential introduction to Indian shores.