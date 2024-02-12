2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spied: Check Out Design In New Pics

The highly anticipated 2025 KTM 390 Adventure is still behind the curtains and enthusiasts are waiting eagerly for its launch. However, various speculations have been surfacing around and giving us an idea about the upcoming model. Let’s’ take a look at what this adventurous bike might offer.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure Expected Design

The upcoming 2025 KTM 390 Adventure is expected to redefine the adventure touring segment with its revamped design. Spy images hint at a significant departure from its predecessor, showcasing a rugged, off-road-centric makeover reminiscent of Dakar rally aesthetics. The upcoming ADV model will feature a distinctive beak-style fender, a prominent rally-tower-inspired fairing, and a streamlined tail section. Notably, a high-mounted color TFT display, akin to the new 390 Duke, adds a modern touch to the cockpit.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure Expected Specifications

Underpinning the new 390 Adventure is the proven 399cc liquid-cooled engine, inherited from the latest KTM 390 Duke. This LC4c powerplant promises exhilarating performance, delivering 45.3bhp at 8,500rpm and 39Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. Paired with a responsive six-speed gearbox, riders can expect a thrilling experience both on and off the beaten path.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure Cycle Parts

Diverging from its predecessor, the next-generation 390 Adventure aims to enhance its off-road prowess. Built on the robust steel trellis chassis shared with the new 390 Duke, this ADV model receives a specialized subframe tailored for adventure riding. Suspension upgrades include WP upside-down forks with adjustable rebound and compression, along with a rear monoshock offering preload and rebound adjustment. Anticipate improved suspension travel, complemented by 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels shod with dual-purpose tyres for superior traction across diverse terrains.