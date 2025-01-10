2025 Tata Tiago, Tiago EV, And Tigor: Tata Motors has updated its entry-level models, the Tiago and Tigor, with new features in some variants and minor cosmetic changes. Bookings for all three models opened today. The Tiago ICE starts at Rs 4.99 lakh, the Tiago EV at Rs 7.99 lakh, and the Tigor at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 Tata Tiago

The 2025 Tiago gets several new features, including LED headlights, a shark fin antenna, a free-standing 10.25-inch touchscreen, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also has an updated driver display, a new 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, a rear parking camera, fresh fabric seat upholstery, and electronic stability control (ESC).

Tata Motors has restructured the Tiago lineup by discontinuing variants like XT(O), XT Rhythm, XT NRG, XZ(O)+, XT Rhythm CNG, XT NRG CNG, and XZ Plus CNG.

2025 Tata Tiago EV

The Tiago EV has also been refreshed with added features such as LED headlights, a redesigned grille, new 14-inch aerodynamic wheel covers, and an EV badge on the front doors. Other upgrades include a shark fin antenna, a 10.25-inch free-standing touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an updated driver display, and a 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo.

It also gets an HD rear parking camera, a new fabric seat upholstery, ESC, and a black-and-grey cabin theme. The XZ+ variant has been removed from the Tiago EV lineup.

2025 Tata Tigor

It also gets some new features, including a new illuminated smart steering wheel, a fully digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch floating infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree camera, and more. Additionally, the XE variant has been discontinued.

Tata Motors will be offering the 2025 Tiago in petrol, CNG, and electric versions and the 2025 Tigor in petrol and CNG versions. Both cars will be available in MT and AMT options.