3 Electric Scooters With 150+ Km Range - Check Prices & Features

Can electric scooters rival the range of traditional ICE vehicles? Thanks to rapid technological advancements and innovation, the two-wheeler EV segment has grown remarkably competitive, becoming more practical than earlier. The year 2024 witnessed a surge in EV adoption, with electric two-wheelers taking the spotlight. Here are three electric scooters, offering a claimed (by respective companies) range of more than 150 Km on a single charge.

Simple One

The Simple One, Simple Energy’s flagship electric scooter, priced at Rs 1.66 lakh (ex-showroom), offers a claimed range of 212 km, ideal for daily commuting. Powered by a 5.0 kWh battery split into two packs—one fixed and one removable—the scooter delivers a top speed of 105 km/h. It comes with an 8.5 kW motor. The Simple One features a spacious 30L boot, perfect for carrying daily essentials. On the feature front, it gets an LED light setup, a 7-inch TFT touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, and more.

Ola S1 Pro

The Ola S1 Pro, priced at Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom), delivers a 195 km range (claimed) on a 4 kWh battery. It is also an excellent choice for daily electric commuting. With a seat height of 805mm and 12-inch alloy wheels, the S1 Pro suits a variety of riders. It comes with regenerative braking, multiple traction control modes, Google Maps connectivity, Party Mode, and Bluetooth integration, along with four riding modes.

Bajaj Chetak 35 Series

The 2025 Bajaj Chetak 35 series, which starts at Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom), is also considerably perfect option for everyday use. It offers a 153 km range (claimed) on a single charge. Powered by a 3.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, it charges up to 80% in just three hours with a 950-watt onboard charger. It has a top speed of 73 km/h.

The real-world range may be different, depending on traffic, road conditions, usage, and other factors.