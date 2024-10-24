5 Popular SUVs And Cars Set To Get BIG Updates Soon – Check Out Full List

Upcoming Cars In India: At least 5 SUVs and cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, and Toyota will get new-generation versions in the next few years. Maruti Suzuki is set to launch the fourth-generation Dzire in November 2024. This compact sedan will feature a new 1.2L, 3-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine from the Swift, along with major design and interior updates, including additional features.

Hyundai Motors India plans to launch the new-gen Venue in early 2025. It will sport an all-new design, added features, and tech, though the engine is expected to remain the same. Compared to the current generation, key changes will include a wider grille, a taller bumper, and new horizontally placed taillamps with updated LED detailing. The new Venue will also offer ADAS, likely reserved for the top-end trims.

According to media reports, Toyota will unveil the new-generation Fortuner by the end of 2024, with a market launch in early 2025. It will receive major updates in its platform, engine, and design. The 2025 Fortuner will be built on the TNGA-F platform and feature a mild hybrid setup with a 2.8L diesel engine and electric motor.

Renault plans to introduce the new-generation Duster next year to compete with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and others. It is expected to get features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen, wireless smartphone connectivity, ventilated front seats, and ADAS. Under the hood, the new Duster will offer a new strong hybrid powertrain with AWD.

The arrival of the next-generation Mahindra Bolero is expected around 2026-2027. It will shift to a new platform which will also be used in future Mahindra SUVs and pickups. The new Bolero is likely to have a redesigned look, an upgraded interior, and a new 2.2L turbo diesel engine.

Expected Launches

-- New Maruti Dzire: Nov 2024

-- New Hyundai Venue: Early 2025

-- New Toyota Fortuner: H1, 2025

-- New Renault Duster: 2025

-- New Mahindra Bolero: 2026-27