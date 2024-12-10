8 Must-Have Gadgets Under Rs 500 For Your Car - Affordable And Essential

8 Must-Have Gadgets Under Rs 500 For Your Car: Buying car accessories or gadgets to enhance your vehicle’s aesthetics is one thing, but equipping your car with gadgets that make your journeys safer and more convenient is another. If you’ve bought a new car, here are 8 must-have gadgets you can get for under Rs 500.

1. USB Car Charger (Approx Price- Rs 300): A compact USB charger ensures your phone or devices stay charged during trips. It’s a must-have for long drives.

2. Phone Mount Holder (Approx Price- Rs 100): A phone holder keeps your device secure and in view for navigation. It reduces distractions while driving.

3. Mini First Aid Kit (Approx Price- Rs 400): Always carry a small first aid kit for emergencies. It’s helpful for minor injuries or cuts.

4. Portable Flashlight (Approx Price- Rs 100): A small LED flashlight is great for nighttime breakdowns or checking your car in the dark.

5. Microfiber Cleaning Cloth (Approx Price- Rs 50): This cloth helps keep your car's interior and windows clean. It’s reusable and effective for removing dust and smudges.

6. Seat Belt Cutter & Glass Breaker Tool (Approx Price- Rs 200): This safety tool can be life-saving during emergencies. It helps cut seat belts or break windows quickly.

7. Anti-Slip Dashboard Mat (Approx Price- Rs 100): This mat prevents your phone, keys, or other items from slipping off the dashboard.

8. Multi-Tool Keychain (Approx Price- Rs 250): A multi-tool keychain combines tools like a bottle opener, screwdriver, and small blade. It’s handy for quick fixes.

Note: The prices mentioned in the article are subject to the brand of the product, availability, and other market factors.