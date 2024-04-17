Advertisement
9- Seater Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Launched; Check Features, Design, And Other Details

The Bolero Neo Plus is powered by a robust 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, delivering a maximum power output of 118 bhp and peak torque of 280 Nm

|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 01:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The highly anticipated Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus has finally made its debut in the Indian market, offering 9-seater cabin space and a starting price of Rs 11.39 lakh (ex-showroom). With the top model priced at Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom), this vehicle aims to attract customers seeking a 9-seater option, providing ample comfort and three spacious rows.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Features

The standout feature of the Bolero Neo Plus is its ability to comfortably accommodate nine occupants across its three rows. This model is positioned as a larger variant of the sub-compact SUV Bolero Neo, targeting consumers who prioritize spaciousness. 
Inside the cabin, the Bolero Neo Plus shares a similar layout with the Bolero Neo but introduces upgrades such as a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This system is equipped with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and other connectivity options like Bluetooth, USB, and AUX, enhancing the overall driving experience.
Key features of the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus include electrically adjustable ORVMs, anti-glare IRVM, improved safety features like ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seats, dual airbags, and an engine immobilizer, ensuring a safe and secure journey for passengers.

Design and Exterior

In terms of design, the Bolero Neo Plus retains the same style elements as its sibling, the Bolero Neo. Its boxy design, aggressive stance, and bold road presence remain unchanged. However, subtle enhancements in size and cosmetic tweaks distinguish the Neo Plus within its segment, offering a unique visual appeal.

Engine Specifications

The Bolero Neo Plus is powered by a robust 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, delivering a maximum power output of 118 bhp and peak torque of 280 Nm. Paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, this engine configuration provides sufficient power to the rear wheels, ensuring a smooth and responsive driving experience.\

Reservation and Pre-Booking

Interested buyers can reserve the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus by visiting authorized showrooms or opting for online pre-booking through the official website.

 

