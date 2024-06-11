Best-Selling SUVs In May 2024: The Indian car market experiencing the rage of SUVs that don’t seem to stop anytime soon. Customers are considering SUVs over any other body style, resulting in the increased market share of the SUV segment. In May 2024, the Tata Punch continues to be the best-selling SUV, followed by the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Brezza, and others. Let's take a look at the top 7 best-selling SUVs in India in May 2024.

1. Tata Punch

Registering monthly sales of 18,949 units and impressive 70% YoY growth, Tata Punch topped the chart. This micro SUV comes at an affordable price, starting from Rs 6.13 lakh, and ranging up to Rs 10.20 lakh (ex-showroom). This is also one of the safest cars in India with a 5-star safety rating.

2. Hyundai Creta

Recording a monthly sales volume of 14,662 units, the Creta secures the second spot in the best-selling SUV list for May 2024. However, year-over-year growth has been limited to just 1%, as 14,449 units sold in May 2023.

3. Maruti Brezza

For the third position, Maruti Brezza registered sales of 14,186 units last month, compared to 13,398 units sold in May 2023, which translates to a 6% YoY growth. Maruti Brezza is priced between Rs. 8.34 lakh to Rs. 14.14 Lakh (Ex-showroom).

4. Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio (Scorpio Classic & Scorpio N combined) grabbed the fourth spot with sales of 13,717 units against 9,318 units in May 2023, recording a YoY growth of 47 percent.

5. Maruti Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx, a model based on Baleno, enjoys a healthy customer base, securing 5th position with 12,681 units in May 2024. The SUV registered a 29% YoY growth. Prices for Fronx start at Rs 7.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

6. Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon, the second best-selling model of Tata Motors, faced a decline of 21% (YoY), with sales dropping from 14,423 units in May 2023 to 11,457 units in May 2024.

7. Mahindra XUV 3XO

Recently, Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO, a highly updated version of the XUV300. It successfully grabbed the attention of the customers. With a 95% YoY growth, XUV 3XO witnessed 10,000 unit sales in May 2024.