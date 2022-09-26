Actor Chunky Pandey buys Mercedes-Benz E-Class worth Rs 67 lakh - Pics here

Big cars and Bollywood go hand in hand, and putting this statement to the best of its use today is actor Chunky Pandey. The actor has recently taken possession of a brand-new Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The luxury saloon is famous among Bollywood celebrities, and it has found its new home in the actor’s garage. The image of the actor’s new possession while taking the delivery was shared on Instagram by Antania Apruva. In the image, Chunky Pandey can be seen along with his wife Bhavna Pandey, while taking the handover of the car. Talking of Mercedes-Benz E-Class’ price, it starts from Rs 67 crore and goes up to Rs 1.70 crore, ex-showroom.

While it isn’t known which variant the actor has bought his car in, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is on sale with three engine options - 2 diesel and 1 petrol. In the Indian market, it is sold in the long wheelbase format only and measures over 5 metres in length. The new E-Class has two instrument panels and an infotainment system with a 12.3-inch screen. A new generation MBUX system is also included in the vehicle. It gets advanced features like when you say, "Hey Mercedes," the car's LINGUATRES voice control system will be engaged.

The 2.0-litre inline-four turbo-diesel engine making 194 Bhp and 400 Nm of torque. This diesel engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission which powers the rear wheels. This sedan is capable of doing 0-100 Km/h in 7.6 seconds and has a top speed of 240 km/h. Talking of the petrol motor, the 2.0-litre unit develops 194 Bhp and 320 Nm. Also, there’s a bigger oil burner on the list, displacing 3,000 cc to develop 286 Bhp and 600 Nm of rated ouptut.

A dynamic system for different driving and setting modes, air suspension for increased ground clearance, three-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, rear electrically adjustable memory seats, and electronically adjustable front seats are among the luxury car's other features. It is also equipped with wireless charging pads and a Burmaster sound system.