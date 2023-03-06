Actor Huma Qureshi Buys Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d Worth Rs 1.19 Crore: See Pics

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, known for her roles in movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Maharani and Monica O My Darling, among others, has bought a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4MATIC luxury SUV worth Rs 1.19 crore (ex-showroom). The actress recently took the delivery of the Black coloured SUV from Auto Hangar, a Mumbai based Mercedes-Benz dealership, the pictures of which were shared on social media platforms including Instagram. The Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV seems like the new favourite of the celebs at Bollywood.

Sharing the pics on Instagram, Auto Hangar wrote, "Starting off the Women's Day week on a high note, we are delighted to have delivered the keys of the brand new Mercedes-Benz GLS 400 D to the talented @iamhumaq. Huma Qureshi's choice of the GLS 400 D is a testament to her discerning taste and appreciation of quality and excellence."

A host of actors, actresses, and even sports persons have taken the delivery of this behemoth SUV off lately. The list of celebs who owns this SUV includes Vikrant Massey, Maniesh Paul, Manoj Bajpayee, Divyendu Sharma, Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi among others. In fact, actor and influencer Sahil Khan bought the Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4MATIC just a few days back.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4MATIC is equipped with a 6-cylinder in-line diesel engine that produces 330 horsepower and a maximum torque of 700 Nm. The engine works with a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. With this combination it takes the bulky SUV to a top speed is 238 km/h, and it can accelerate the vehicle from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds.

The luxury SUV has opulent interiors and comes equipped with features like Ambient lighting in 64 colours, seats covered in ARTICO man-made leather, all-digital instrument cluster, large panoramic sunroof among other features. It also gets 5-zone automatic climate control, powered tailgate, power-adjustable front seats with memory function, heated and ventilated front row, adaptive cruise control, multi-beam LED headlamps, 360-degree parking camera, blind spot assist, soft closing doors, wireless charging and more.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 13-speaker Burmester surround sound system, along with a 9-channel amplifier, MBUX voice control. Furthermore, it gets Smartphone Integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.