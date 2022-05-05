Actor Mithila Palkar buys Mercedes-Benz GLC worth Rs 62 lakh, check pics

Mithila Palkar, an actor famous for her roles in Little things and various other series and movies, has recently bought a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC. The SUV has a starting price of Rs 62 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Indian market. Along with Mithila, the SUV she bought is also owned by other Bollywood celebrities like Daisy Shah and Sophie Choudry, making it quite a popular choice.

The reason Mercedes-Benz GLC is a popular choice among celebrities is that it is loaded with the luxurious aura and features of the German automaker. The SUV comes in five variants for the Indian market, namely the GLC200, GLC 220d 4 MATIC, GLC 300 4MATIC Coupe, GLC 300d 4MATIC Coupe and Mercedes0AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe. It is not determined Mithila Palkar has bought which variant of the car.

The SUV comes with an off-roader exterior complete with Chrome details in the front and a 48.3-cm (19-inch) multi-twin-spoke light-alloy wheel. It also gets the Mercedes-Benz signature grill with an emblem in the centre complemented by LED lamps. The car comes with two paint options, namely the Brilliant Blue and High-Tech Silver. Mithila Palkar's Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV seems to have a Brilliant Blue colour.

Also read: New Audi A8 L bookings open in India at Rs 10 lakh, gets Rear Relaxation Package with foot massager

Coming to the interior, Mithila Palkar's Mercedes-Benz GLC is complete with opulent interior features. The SUV comes with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Burmester surrounds sound system, ambient lighting, touchpad with haptic feedback, wireless charging and many other such features. It also gets MBUX voice control with Mercedes me connect.

Coming to the power source, Mithila Palkar's Mercedes-Benz GLC comes with two engine options depending on the variant i.e., 197hp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol (for GLC 200) and a 194hp 2.0-litre diesel engine (for GLC 220d). Both units work with a 9-speed automatic gearbox as standard, with the diesel also available with a 4Matic all-wheel drive.

It is to be noted that Mithila Palkar's Mercedes-Benz GLC is the 2021 model, the MY22 model of the SUV is expected to launch later this year.