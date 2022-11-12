Actor Suniel Shetty buys Land Rover Defender 110 SUV worth over Rs 1.5 crore

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is quite a fan of big, bulky cars. Recently the actor's love for such big cars manifested in the form of a new Land Rover Defender 110. The off-roader SUV is priced at over Rs 1.5 crore in Mumbai and is quite a popular car in Bollywood. Probably, the popularity of the car can be owed to its name's legacy and off-road capabilities. Some of the actors that own an SUV are Arjun Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Mammootty, Prithviraj, Ravi Teja, and others. Apart from the actors, the model is also the choice of politicians like Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and President of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Raj Thackeray.

The Land Rover Defender 110 Suniel Shetty has bought is the Long Wheelbase (LWB) variant of the car and comes with 5 doors. Naturally, this version offers more space compared to Defender 90 version. The Bollywood actor chose the Fuji white colour for his SUV. The bright colour is complemented by dark highlights. Besides this colour scheme, there are 11 options available on the body of the off-roader SUV.

The Land Rover Defender 110 is available in India with three engine options: two petrol and one diesel. There are two turbo petrol engines available: a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder unit (300 Bhp-400 Nm) and a 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder unit (400 Bhp-550 Nm). The most popular engine is a 3.0-litre inline 6 turbo diesel that produces 300 Bhp-650 Nm. The engines work with an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox as standard.

Suniel Shetty's on-screen personality of an alpha male is matched with his real life. Many might say that the actor's car collection is similar to that image. Suniel Shetty owns other big cars like Mercedes-Benz GLS 350, Mercedes-Benz G350D, Hummer H2, Jeep Wrangler, and BMWX5. The actor can often be seen rolling in these cars on the streets of Mumbai.