Adipurush director Om Raut drives Rs 4 crore Ferrari, gifted by T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar?

The connection of celebrities with exotic luxury cars is something that we have all seen. Even Bollywood celebrities gifting cars to their peers is also not something new. But the most recent incident is a unique one as the gift is a V8 Turbo engine powered red hot Ferrari. T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar recently gifted Adipurush director Om Raut a Ferrari F8 Tributo worth over Rs 4.02 crore (ex-showroom), based on the reports of Cartoq. Although the Italian supercar is not freshly out of the showroom and the Ferrari was registered to T-Series earlier. However, there is no way to confirm the report but Adipurush director Om Raut was recently seen driving the new Ferrari F8 Tributo on the streets of Mumbai. The rumours can be true as Bhushan Kumar gifted a McLaren GT to Kartik Aryan for the success of his movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The car is not a difficult one to spot, even on the buzzing streets of Mumbai, with its Racing Red colour. Furthermore, even if somehow the car is overlooked in the crowd, the roaring 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine is sure to attract a lot of attention. The V8 churns 710 bhp of power and 770 Nm of peak torque.

The power output of the V8 gives Om Raut's car impressive performance stats. Working with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the Ferrari F8 Tributo can go from 0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds and 0-200 kmph in 7.8 seconds. However, this is not the limit of the supercar's power. The speed of the Ferrari has been electronically limited to 340 kmph.

It's interesting to note that earlier this year, Bhushan Kumar and Om Raut were seen driving the same Ferrari F8 Tributo. It seems that Bhushan Kumar chose to give the car that T-Series already owns rather than purchase a new one. He is also known for owning a garage full of luxury cars like the Bentley Flying Spur, Audi R8 Spyder, Ferrari 458 Italia, and more.