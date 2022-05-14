Birthdays are special, but the happy day of Muhammed Awal Mustapha, a.k.a. Mompha Junior, was made even happier by his gift. The young boy got a Lamborghini Aventador as his ultra-expensive present for his birthday. Moreover, this is not his first expensive four-wheeler; it is just a new addition to the collection. However, Mustapha cannot legally drive the car at ten years of age, but that doesn't mean he can't enjoy his powerful ride by being in the passenger seat.

Mustapha got the expensive gift from his father, who is a Nigerian internet celebrity, Ismailia Mustapha, a.k.a Mompha Senior, CEO of Mompha Burea De Change, Lagos Island. It is to be noted that the senior's gift for the junior is a Lamborghini Aventador worth around Rs 2.82 crore. The news about the father's expensive gift for his son was shared on Instagram with a photo of the duo alongside the car, with the caption, "Your smile is also the reason for our constant Happiness. We love you!!!" He added, "Happy birthday Son. Muhammed Awal is 10."

Mompha Junior is widely considered Africa's wealthiest child, and his latest supercar could be proof of it. But the Aventador isn't the first Lamborghini in his garage; his family has a soft spot for several models. The family also owns many Rolls Royce models, several houses, and at least two private jets. All of the possessions of the wealthy are widely displayed in their Instagram posts.

Mompha Senior's post showing off his son's new Lamborghini Aventador has mixed social media reactions. Some users believe that giving his son such lavish gifts might spoil him. It doesn’t need to be mentioned that Lamborghini Aventador is one of the most expensive supercars in the world, powered by a V12 engine, which is not best suited for a child.