After Viral Sunroof Leakage Video, Mahindra Takes Scorpio-N Under Same Waterfall: Here's Why?

The recently launched Mahindra Scorpio-N made quite an entry in the Indian automotive market with a waiting time hitting a period as high as 2 years. Launched last year, the Mahindra Scorpio-N encashed the iconic brand name of Scorpio plate, which has been in India for 20 years now, yet offers modern features and ride quality. Among many features, the new Mahindra Scorpio-N is now offered with a Sunroof, a new for the Scorpio nameplate. While sunroofs is highly cherished by Indians for its feel-good factor, some go a step ahead to play around with this feature.

In one such video, a white-coloured Mahindra Scorpio-N was taken under a waterproof, and it started leaking heavily, with water dripping from the roof, spoiling the cabin of the SUV. It's believed that the owner of the SUV followed the footsteps of a viral video, where a Hyundai Creta with panoramic sunroof was taken under the same waterfall and a stunning video of water falling on the glass roof was captured from the cabin.

Just another day in the life of the All-New Scorpio-N. pic.twitter.com/MMDq4tqVSS — Mahindra Scorpio (@MahindraScorpio) March 4, 2023

However, unlike the Creta, Scorpio-N started leaking, resulting in a debate on the internet. While some bashed the owner of the SUV for taking the car under a waterfall with such a high pressure of water, some supported the owner asking Mahindra for answers. Although it's not yet clear what caused the water to drip from the roof, Mahindra has posted a video on Twitter as a follow up of the incident.

As seen in the video, Mahindra takes another white coloured Scorpio-N under the same waterfall, and shot a video with no water dripping inside the cabin. The caption reads, "Just another day in the life of the All-New Scorpio-N." Mahindra decided not to give any clarity on the incident, but posted an ambiguous video taking a dig at the viral incident. Like previous video, some Netizens have supported Mahindra, while some have bashed Mahindra for budging against a social media video.

Viral Sunroof Video

There are multiple reasons, which could’ve caused the leakage in Mahindra Scorpio-N. It could be a possibility that the gasket/seal of the sunroof’s glass plane could have worn out, or the sunroof cavity could've blocked. There are drain holes in the sunroof cavity to ensure that the accumulated water is drained down a hose to the ground, keeping it away from the cabin. With time, dust accumulates in the drain plugs, and they get clogged, resulting in water leakage into the cabin.

There's a also a possibility that the owner left the sunroof in tilt/ventilation mode and forget about it. In the video, it is visible that the water leaks through the roof liner and roof-mounted tweeters. Hence, it is very much a possibility that the drain hole of this Scorpio-N’s sunroof cavity was clogged, which resulted in the leakage. While the carmakers claim that sunroofs are just as strong and fuss-free as plain roofs, we do believe that the system has its own limits.