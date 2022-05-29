हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
bus services

Agartala-Kolkata bus services to resume via Dhaka from June 10

The bus will cover a distance of around 500 km from Agartala to Kolkata via Dhaka in around 19 hours, tickets to be available at Tripura Road Transport Corporation counter, reports PTI. 

Agartala-Kolkata bus services to resume via Dhaka from June 10
Image for representation

After a hiatus of over two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Agartala-Kolkata bus service via Dhaka will resume from June 10, an official of the Tripura government said on May 28. The bus service was initially planned to restart from April 28 but postponed owing to "some technical reasons", he said. State transport department principal secretary LH Darlong has written letters to Bangladesh's Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian High Commission to the neighbouring country, apprising them of the proposed resumption of the international bus service.

“Tickets for the bus service will be available at the Tripura Road Transport Corporation counter at Krishnanagar from June 1. Passengers need to have a valid passport and visa to board a vehicle,” a transport department official said.

In a separate letter to the joint secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, state additional secretary S Chowdhury informed all concerned about the resumption of the cross border bus service.

Also read: Watch: Noida Police arrests 3 youngsters for performing ‘Shaktimaan’ inspired stunts on motorcycle

The fare from Agartala to Kolkata via Dhaka will be Rs 2,300 per passenger, including travelling tax, while it will be Rs 1,000 from Tripura capital to Dhaka. The international bus service will benefit people amid soaring air fares and suspension of long-distance trains due to landslides in neighbouring Assam.

The bus will cover a distance of around 500 km from Agartala to Kolkata via Dhaka in around 19 hours. A train journey between the two destinations via Guwahati takes around 35 hours, another official said. The bus facility on this route was suspended in March 2020 after the pandemic struck. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
bus servicesAgartala-KolkataDhakaTravel
Next
Story

Tata Motors filed 125 patents in last fiscal year, highest in Indian auto industry

Must Watch

PT4M3S

Videography of Gyanvapi survey should be made public, demands Hindu side