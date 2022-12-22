Alert Delhi commuters! Traffic on Ashram flyover to be restricted for 45 days for THIS reason

People in Delhi-NCR commuting between Ghaziabad, Noida, and South Extension using the Ashram intersection will have to face major traffic snarls over the coming next two months. The traffic movement to and from the intersection is expected to be affected because of the closure of the intersection to complete the integration of the existing flyover with the Ashram extension flyover. Informing of the same, Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory with restrictions, diversions and guidelines to be followed by the commuters using the route.

In the tweet, Delhi Police said, "Due to the extension of the Ashram Flyover to the New DND Flyover, both carriageways of the Ashram Flyover road will remain closed for 45 days from 25.12.22. Traffic movement on the following stretches may be restricted/diverted."

Giving details of the restrictions and diversions, Delhi Police said, "The movement of traffic may be restricted/diverted accordingly from the roads/stretches connecting Ashram Flyover." The list of roads mentioned Outer Ring Road, DND flyover, and Both side carriage ways passing through Ashram Chowk, Mathura Road.

Traffic Advisory

Giving instructions to the general public, Delhi Police said that during this period, people should use public transport and park only at designated places. The police department also advised people to leave for the railway stations, airport accordingly.

Ashram flyover extension project

A six-lane, 1.42-km-long flyover with ramps for traffic from Sarai Kale Khan is being constructed from the current Ashram overpass to DND as part of the Rs 128.25 crore project. When the project is finished, it should contribute to the signal-free completion of the 9-km stretch between the Moolchand flyover and Noida's Rajnigandha Chowk. At the Maharani Bagh traffic light, a pedestrian subway is also being constructed.

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister who is also in charge of PWD, stated earlier in August that the Ashram extension flyover would be finished by November 2022. However, this deadline was not met.

After receiving approval from the Delhi cabinet, work on the flyover extension project began in June 2020; however, the project's progress was delayed for a considerable amount of time due to the suspension of construction activities during the Covid-19 lockdown and later because of an increase in pollution levels.