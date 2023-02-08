Alert Delhi-NCR Residents: Traffic to be hit tomorrow due to President Murmu's Visit to Gurugram, Check Advisory Here

New Delhi: In view of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Gurugram on Thursday (February 9, 2023), traffic will be hit on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (National Highway 48). According to the police, traffic will be restricted on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway for six hours due to President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the Om Shanti Retreat Centre in Bhora Kalan. Gurugram Police said that the traffic would be interrupted from 9 am to 12 pm and again from 2-5 pm.

"In order to run the traffic smoothly, the Gurugram Police appeals to the general public to follow the traffic advisory and use alternative routes so that they do not face any problem," the traffic advisory read.

President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Gurugram: Check traffic advisory

According to the diversion plan, vehicles travelling from Delhi to Jaipur using National Highway 48 will turn left from Shankar Chowk and then go through Golf Course Road or Rajeev Chowk via Sohna Road or Gurugram-Pataudi Road.

Vehicles travelling from Jaipur will go via Panchgaon, Manesar via the Kundali-Manesar-Palwal Expressway.