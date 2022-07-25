Under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, the Government of India has made the PUC (Under Pollution Control) certificate mandatory. Similar to the registration certificate, driving licence and motor insurance policy, this certificate is mandatory for all vehicles, be it a four wheeler or a two wheeler. The PUC helps in keeping the pollution levels low and is valid for vehicles which are more than a year old. Any new vehicle is exempt from pollution check for upto a year. Not carrying a PUC can attract a fine of Rs 10,000. Considering the importance of this document, we explain how to download the PUC certificate and other related aspects.

What is PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificate?

A vehicle running on petrol or diesel emits smoke in the form of burned out gases, consisting a mix of CO2, NOx among others. These can pollute the environment, making it harmful for everyone. A PUC (Pollution Under Control) Certificate or Vehicle Pollution Certificate is a document issued by authorized pollution testing centres indicating the level of emissions from a vehicle. These centres issue this certificate after testing the emissions of a vehicle and ensure that these emissions are within acceptable norms specified by the government.

Different ways to get PUC certificate

You will be able to obtain a valid PUC certificate either online or offline from the government affiliated PUC centres and authorized bodies like RTOs. Given below are the steps to get your PUC certificate offline or online:

How to get PUC certificate offline?

1. Take your vehicle to Emission Test Center which also has computer facility

2. The centre will test the car by inserting a probe in the tail pipe and check the emission level

3. Pay the fee and get the PUC certificate

How to get PUC Certificate online?

1. Visit the official website www.parivahan.gov.in

2. Now go to the Transport section and enter your 5 digit vehicle chassis number and also enter the vehicle registration number

3. Select 'PUC Details'

4. Take a print out of it

Live TV