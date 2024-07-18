Alert! These 5 Most Common Bad Driving Habits Killing Your Car Silently!

Most Common Bad Driving Habits: Driving a car and driving it the right way are two different things. Many people know how to drive a car, but unknowingly make mistakes that badly affect the car and can increase repair costs. Here are 5 common mistakes explained that people make:

1. Driving With Clutch

Keeping your foot on the clutch pedal while driving or resting it on clutch pedal puts unnecessary pressure on the clutch components. This habit can lead to premature clutch wear and costly repairs. Only use the clutch when shifting gears; keep your foot off it when not in use. Use a dead pedal to rest your foot.

2. Resting Hand On Gear Stick

Resting your hand on the gear stick while driving is a common habit, which can cause increased wear and tear. By placing your hand on the gear stick, you exert constant pressure on gearbox components, causing them to wear out faster. Over time, this can lead to gearbox damage.

3. Driving with Low Fuel

Regular driving with a nearly empty fuel tank can damage your fuel pump. Sediments at the bottom of the tank can clog the fuel filter, and the fuel pump can overheat and fail. Try to keep your fuel tank at least a quarter full to avoid these issues.

4. Hard Braking

Slamming on the brakes frequently wears down brake pads and rotors faster than normal. It can also stress the brake system, leading to costly repairs. To avoid this, anticipate stops and slow down gradually.

5. Revving Engine When Cold

Revving your engine immediately after starting can cause wear and tear. Engines need time to warm up to ensure proper lubrication across all components. After starting the engine, let it idle for a few minutes before driving, especially in cold weather.