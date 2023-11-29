Motul, a leading brand and pioneer in fully synthetic premium engine oils for a full range of automobiles, is delighted to celebrate the spirit of riding motorcycles. The lubricant-giant is doing it as a part of its new campaign called ‘Next Level Thrill.’ With this move, Motul is promoting its fully synthetic engine oil - Motul 7100, with the enthusiasm associated with the art of riding motorcycles. In the video, the company shows the distinctive personalities of riders using different kinds of motorcycles. While they aim to rush in varied ways, the sentiment of riding the motorcycle to feel uncaged remains the same.

Talking of Motul, the brand’s association from Moto GP to motocross, projects its keenness to deliver more to riders and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with riders across the world. With the Next Level Thrill campaign, the brand aims to celebrate the diverse community of riders and the various kinds of thrills they experience - from high-speed racing to cruising to off-roading and more. The campaign not only glorifies and celebrates riders, but also the terrains they conquer and the passion that drives them. It acknowledges the love for the exhilarating thrills that flow not just through the veins of the riders, but also through the engines that power their machines.

As for Motul’s engine oil line-up for motorcycles, it sells 4 different products in India - Motul 3000, Motul 5100, Motul 7100, and Motul 300V. The 3000 series is mineral oil based, while the 5100 series is a range of semi-synthetic oils. The Motul 7100 is a fully synthetic oil range from the brand, while the flagship 300V Factory Line is for high-revving multi-cylinder engines.

Preetam Goswami, Director- Marketing & Business Development, Motul India & South Asia, expresses his enthusiasm for the campaign, stating, "At Motul, more than anyone else, we understand that riders are diverse and unique, each seeking their own kind of thrill. 'Next Level Thrill' is the connecting link between the unwavering passion for riding and the expertise of Motul engine oil in powering their bikes. Motul India holds great significance in the riding community due to its technological expertise and commitment to premium quality assurance. The 170+ years of global Motul legacy and innovation, for example, the first use of Ester Technology in engine oil gives us an edge and favourability, especially for two-wheelers."

Nagendra Pai, CEO of Motul India & South Asia, adds, "Our vision is to establish Motul India as the preferred brand in the aftermarket lubricant business in India. We recognize the immense potential and untapped opportunities present in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets for premium products, and increasing our presence and accessibility in these markets remains a key priority for us. With this campaign, we aim to leverage our brand equity to drive growth and also create a unique and premium position as a high-performance lubricant brand."

The Next Level Thrill film will be amplified during the upcoming India vs Australia T20 Series on JioCinema, OTTs and on other digital platforms.