All-New Hyundai Verna Bookings Open in India Ahead of March 21 Reveal: Check Design

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has unveiled the design renders of its upcoming product - the all-new Hyundai Verna ahead of its Global Premiere in India on March 21, 2023. The 6th Generation all-new Hyundai Verna will replace the current-gen model in the country and gets a bold and contemporary new look. The all-new Hyundai Verna is the company's sole mid-size sedan offering that competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia, Honda City among other sedans in the segment.

Design wise, the silhouette of the all-new Hyundai Verna reveals a completely new look, showcasing sedan’s iconic identity. It will get a distinctive fast-back side profile with high quality elements and details, and futuristic profile.

Verna's design language is uniquely carried over to the rear, with the all-new Hyundai Verna showcasing a blend of innovative technology intertwined with a sharp looking profile, making it look sporty and aggressive.

Speaking on the announcement, Unsoo Kim MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Today, we are glad to showcase design renders and direction of the all-new Hyundai VERNA. With the introduction of this futuristic and ferocious sedan, we are aiming to elevate customer experiences and rejuvenate interest in this segment. Through its dynamic proportions and distinctive parametric motifs, the all-new Hyundai VERNA will define new aspirations and pave the way for futuristic experiences.”

Developed on the lines of Hyundai’s Global Design Identity of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’, the all-new Hyundai Verna gets parametric design language as the façade of the all-new Hyundai Verna features aerodynamic and sleek proportions.