Ampere Electric Launches New Nexus Electric Scooter In India; Check Design, Performance, Features

Ampere Electric has unveiled its latest offering for the Indian market – the Ampere Nexus. This new electric scooter comes in two variants, namely the Nexus EX and Nexus ST, with introductory prices starting at Rs 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom. Let's dive into the details of this electric scooter.

Ampere Nexus Design

The Ampere Nexus features flat body panels with subtle creases for added visual appeal. The scooter is available in four attractive colours: Zanskar Aqua, Steel Grey, Indian Red, and Lunar White, catering to diverse aesthetic preferences.

Performance and Powertrain

The Ampere Nexus is powered by a robust 4kW electric motor and it can reach a top speed of 93kmph. Switching to City mode reduces the top speed to 63kmph, ideal for urban commuting, while Eco Mode limits it to 42kmph, optimizing energy efficiency. Additionally, the scooter features a Limp Home mode for situations where the battery level drops below 20 per cent, ensuring continued functionality. A Reverse mode adds convenience during maneuvering.

The Nexus comes with a 3kWh LFP battery, offering a certified range of 136km on a single charge. A little over three hours are required for full charging of the scooter. It comes with a 15A charger as standard, and customers have the option to purchase a 25A fast charger for quicker charging times.

The Ampere Nexus boasts a new underbone chassis, providing a sturdy and stable platform for riders. The suspension of the scooter is handled by a telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear, ensuring a smooth and controlled ride experience. The scooter rolls on 12-inch alloy wheels, combining style with functionality.

Features and Connectivity

The Ampere Nexus ST variant comes with a 7-inch touchscreen TFT display, complete with Bluetooth connectivity. you can pair smartphones with the console to access incoming calls, message notifications, and turn-by-turn navigation directly on the dashboard. On the other hand, the Nexus EX variant features a 6.2-inch segmented LCD and offers essential connectivity features.

Pricing and Bookings

Initially, the Ampere Nexus EX is priced at Rs 1.10 lakh, while the Nexus ST is priced at Rs 1.20 lakh, ex-showroom. However, these prices are subject to change post the introductory offer. You can book your Nexus scooter with a reservation fee of Rs 10,000.