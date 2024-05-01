Advertisement
NewsAuto
HARLEY DAVIDSON

Harley-Davidson Unveils 2024 Lineup In India; Check Prices, Features

The new Street Glide and Road Glide models are powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine, delivering increased power and efficiency. 

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: May 01, 2024, 11:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Harley-Davidson Unveils 2024 Lineup In India; Check Prices, Features

If you are a Harley-Davidson enthusiast in India, then you have something to cheer about as the  American motorcycle manufacturer has announced its lineup of 2024 models in the country. It is partnering with Hero MotoCorp and is set to launch ten imported motorcycles.  Let's take a closer look at these new additions to the Harley-Davidson family.

Harley Davidson 2024 Lineup Pricing 

Harley Davidson Nightster: Rs 13.39 lakh

Harley Davidson Nightster Special: Rs 14.09 lakh

Harley Davidson Nightster Sportster S: Rs 16.49 lakh

Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114: Rs 21.49 lakh

Harley Davidson Pan America Special: Rs 24.64 lakh

Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114: Rs 25.69 lakh

Harley Davidson Heritage 114: Rs 27.19 lakh

Harley Davidson Breakout 117: Rs 30.99 lakh

Harley Davidson Street Glide: Rs 38.79 lakh

Harley Davidson Road Glide: Rs 41.79 lakh

 Technology and Features

The new Street Glide and Road Glide models are powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine, delivering increased power and efficiency. These models also feature the Skyline OS-powered infotainment system, boasting a 12.3-inch TFT color touchscreen that replaces traditional analog instruments and controls. Riders can enjoy seamless connectivity, navigation, music, and vehicle information at their fingertips, enhancing the overall riding experience.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind Amit Shah's Fake Video?
DNA Video
DNA: RBI Guidelines for Loan Recovery
DNA Video
DNA: After Surat, another jolt to Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Why Uttarakhand is prone to forest fires?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world afraid of snowfall in scorching heat?
DNA Video
DNA: Are terrorists planning to do something big?
DNA Video
DNA: Can You Get HIV From a Tattoo?
DNA Video
DNA: Today's Viral Speech from Lok Sabha Elections
DNA Video
DNA: What did Amit Shah say on his FAKE video?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are people of Amethi cursing Rahul?