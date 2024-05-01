Harley-Davidson Unveils 2024 Lineup In India; Check Prices, Features
If you are a Harley-Davidson enthusiast in India, then you have something to cheer about as the American motorcycle manufacturer has announced its lineup of 2024 models in the country. It is partnering with Hero MotoCorp and is set to launch ten imported motorcycles. Let's take a closer look at these new additions to the Harley-Davidson family.
Harley Davidson 2024 Lineup Pricing
Harley Davidson Nightster: Rs 13.39 lakh
Harley Davidson Nightster Special: Rs 14.09 lakh
Harley Davidson Nightster Sportster S: Rs 16.49 lakh
Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114: Rs 21.49 lakh
Harley Davidson Pan America Special: Rs 24.64 lakh
Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114: Rs 25.69 lakh
Harley Davidson Heritage 114: Rs 27.19 lakh
Harley Davidson Breakout 117: Rs 30.99 lakh
Harley Davidson Street Glide: Rs 38.79 lakh
Harley Davidson Road Glide: Rs 41.79 lakh
Technology and Features
The new Street Glide and Road Glide models are powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine, delivering increased power and efficiency. These models also feature the Skyline OS-powered infotainment system, boasting a 12.3-inch TFT color touchscreen that replaces traditional analog instruments and controls. Riders can enjoy seamless connectivity, navigation, music, and vehicle information at their fingertips, enhancing the overall riding experience.
