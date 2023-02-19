Anand Mahindra Explains Why XUV Range is Inspired by Cheetah, Shares Interesting Clip - Watch

Mahindra is one of the many homegrown automakers in India, but it is one of the only indigenous carmakers in the country with a model line-up that boasts a waiting period longer than a year. Mahindra’s line-up includes various models and ranges. Talking of the latter, it has Bolero, Scorpio, and XUV. And the XUV range is inspired by a cheetah. Even the XUV500 had a lot of design cues, which drew inspiration from a cheetah. But why? Well, Anand Mahindra recently shared a video on Twitter, with the caption, “If you want to know why we based the XUV series’ personality on the Cheetah…”

If you want to know why we based the XUV series’ personality on the Cheetah… https://t.co/B1osfcZlUc — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 19, 2023

In the video, a cheetah is running at full pace. Thereby, it is easy to understand that speed and acceleration are the directions Anand Mahindra is pointing at. If we take the Mahindra XUV700 into consideration, it is a quick car with the 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol motor that belts out 200 PS of peak power and 380 Nm of max torque. With these numbers at its disposal, it can sprint from nought to 100 kmph in under 10 seconds. Also, the beltline of the XUV700 is influenced by a cheetah’s spine. Move over to the smaller Mahindra XUV300, which is offered with the most-powerful petrol engine in its segment.

The Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport gets a 1.2L turbo-petrol motor that ushers out a rated power and torque output of 130 PS and 230 Nm, respectively. And that’s not all. With the over-boost function, the peak torque goes up to 250 Nm. The 0-100 kmph sprint is only 10.9 seconds long. While it may sound slow to many of us, the SUV’s handling prowess makes up for it. Nevertheless, it is the quickest car in its segment. The XUV300 also gets the torquiest diesel engine in the segment. Its 1.5L oil burner develops 116 PS against 300 Nm of max torque. Now, the XUV nameplate is extended with an electric powertrain too in the form of XUV400, which can do 0-100 kmph in 10 seconds only.