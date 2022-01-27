हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mahindra

Anand Mahindra gifts Bolero to a man who built “Jugaad-Jeep” at home

Fulfilling his last year's promise, Anand Mahindra gifted a car to the man who created a Jeep with scrapped parts of used vehicles.

Image for representation

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, is well known for his generosity of gifting Mahindra cars. Following a series of such events, he gifted a Mahindra Bolero to a person after he was impressed by a man's creation.

The gift to the man was due last year after Anand Mahindra was impressed by the man's creation and promised to gift him a car. The promise was fulfilled this year with a new while coloured Mahindra Bolero.

Last year, the chairman of Mahindra Group's saw a man driving a homemade car. The event came to light when a blacksmith from Maharashtra, Dattaraya Lohar, made a Jeep using various scrapped parts of multiple vehicles.

Read also: Union Budget 2022: Expectations for the automobile and rental car segments

He was using his creation to ferry people from one place to another. The video of him doing so on his homemade Jeep went viral and soon came to Anand Mahindra's notice. Impressed by the innovation and "jugaad" and concerned about the safety measures, he decided on gifting a Mahindra Bolero to Lohar.

He made this announcement on Twitter in December 2021. The promise made last year has now been fulfilled, and Lohar received the new vehicle wholeheartedly. Anand Mahindra's recent tweet has confirmed the news.

The 'jugaad,' which was purchased in exchange for the new Bolero, will be stored and displayed at Mahindra's Research Valley. This vehicle was maintained on display in the hopes of inspiring Mahindra's engineers to create innovative improvements with limited resources and expenditures.

