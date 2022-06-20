Anand Mahindra praises 2022 Scorpio-N, calls it a 'state of mind'

Mahindra is all set to launch the most awaited Mahindra Scorpio-N in the Indian market. Before the launch of the SUV, the Indian automaker revealed the interior and exterior details of the SUV. Based on the company's announcement, the SUV is set to launch in India on 27 June. It seems the Mahindra Group's CEO Anand Mahindra is also excited about the launch of the SUV. The organisation's CEO tweeted about the SUV, saying it is a "state of mind." Until now, the upcoming SUV was being advertised as the "Big Daddy of SUVs", and now the new phrase from the CEO is added to the list of compliments for the car.

The Upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N comes as a major new SUV in the market, carrying forward the name Scorpio and simultaneously the car's legacy in the Indian market. However, many might feel that the looks of the SUV have departed far from what it used to be. But this new version of the SUV will not be handling the pressure of carrying forward the legacy of the name; the company has decided the ongoing version of the Scorpio will be sold alongside the new iteration.

Being decent of the Scorpio family, Mahindra Scorpio-N gets a butch look and personality of a proper SUV, without any holdbacks. The looks of the SUV are complemented by its twin-pod LED projector headlamps and the newly designed grille. Moreover, it also gets the C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamps.

Talking about the interiors, they resemble a shift from the current Scorpio. It does not resemble the contemporary Scorpio in any way. Mahindra has chosen a black and brown colour scheme for the cabin, which gives it a more upmarket and luxury vibe. In addition, the SUV gets an infotainment system that runs on AdrenoX, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, with multiple other features.

Among the changes, the Mahindra Scorpio-N gets a new seating configuration as well. The new SUV gets captain chairs in the second row instead of the traditional bench seats. Furthermore, the third-row seats are now front-facing instead of the side-facing as in the older versions.

There is no official information on the engine details of the Mahindra Scorpio-N, but speculations are the SUV will have both petrol and diesel engine options. The engine can be the same as in the Mahindra XUV700 and Thar. The engine will be working with a 6-speed manual gearbox with the options of an automatic torque converter. As per the latest revelation, the SUV will have an all-wheel-drive system by the name "4Xplore".