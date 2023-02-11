Anand Mahindra Praises Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Shares Video of 'Magical' Night View: Watch

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra never backed off from expressing his views on social media. Recently, some of the tweets have been about the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the Dausa Section of which is scheduled to be operated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. This time the industrialist has praised the expressway for its "magical" night view. In his appreciation post he also said that he was planning on driving this expressway and now he will plan a night cruise because of the view at night. Talking about it the business tycoon also addressed Union Minister Nitin Gadkari saying this expressway is a reminder that infrastructure is not boring.

In his Tweet Anand Mahindra said, "You’ve reminded us that infrastructure isn’t boring—it can be magical. I was planning to drive on this expressway-no, dreamway-in the day, but now I think I will plan a night cruise…" The tweet came after sharing a video uploaded by Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's Twitter handle.

The video showed the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway illuminated with lights in the darkness of night. The video shared by the minister went viral and has got over 484 thousand views and 12 thousand likes on the internet.

Sunday will see the official opening of the 246-kilometer Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot Section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With the new leg, the five-hour journey from the capital city to Jaipur should be reduced to roughly three and a half. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the first completed section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which was constructed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore, will considerably support regional economic growth (PMO).

With a length of 1,386 kilometres, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be the longest in India. According to the plan, the distance between Delhi and Mumbai will be lowered by 12 percent, from 1,424 km to 1,242 km, and the trip time will be reduced by 50%, from the present 24-hour period to 12 hours.

The highway will connect important towns including Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara, and Surat while traversing six states: Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.