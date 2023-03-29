Anand Mahindra Shares Heartfelt Post On Use Of Bolero To Inspect World's Highest Rail Bridge

Mahindra Bolero is one of the popular Indian SUVs, better known for its rugged body and use. Probably for these reasons, the car became the choice of Indian Railways to inspect the railway tracks of the world's highest railway bridge on the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir. The videos and pictures of the modified car being used on the tracks were shared on social media and caught the attention of the Mahindra Group chairman, Anand Mahindra. Furthermore, the industrialist shared the reposted pictures of the car in appreciation.

As per the videos and pictures the Mahindra Bolero was modified to be used as a survey car on the railway tracks. The car was attached to a platform to help the SUV roll on the tracks. Furthermore, in the pictures trolleys can be seen following the car on the track during the inspection work. It is to be noted that the Chenab Railway bridge is near completion as the incumbent government has laid special focus on the one of its kind project worth Rs 1400 crore.

In his appreciation post, Anand Mahindra wrote, "They sum up why the founders of @MahindraRise decided to build off-road vehicles in independent India. They were meant to go where no paths existed & clear the way for others to follow."

You gave me a great start to the day with your post, @rajtoday I will treasure these images. They sum up why the founders of @MahindraRise decided to build off-road vehicles in independent India. They were meant to go where no paths existed & clear the way for others to… https://t.co/lts9OzP17s March 28, 2023

It is to be noted that the Mahindra Bolero is one of the raw SUVs in India. Even though the SUV is low on features the sales of the SUV in India are quite high. Furthermore, it has a boxy design that adds to the rugged appeal of the car. In its current generation, the Mahindra Bolero is powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk75 turbo diesel engine. Mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The engine works with a five-speed manual gearbox to give out 75 bhp of power and 210 Nm of peak torque.

Considering these qualities, the Indian automaker is planning on launching a new upgraded version of the Mahindra Bolero in the future. The new will reportedly be based on a ladder on the frame platform. Furthermore, slight changes in the design of the model are expected.