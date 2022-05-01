Anand Mahindra shares video of ‘coolest thing’ on Twitter, here’s what it is

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is always ready to appreciate the innovations he likes on social media. In the latest update, he shared the video of 'the coolest thing' he has seen in a while through his Twitter handle. The cool thing mentioned by the Mahindra Chairman in the video is a trike with a resemblance to a Batmobile being used to transport milk.

Being impressed with the Batmobile trike and its owner, Anand Mahindra said that he wanted to 'meet this warrior.' The video of the man driving the trike he shared has received millions of views, and he captioned the video by saying, "I'm not sure his vehicle meets road regulations, but I hope his passion for wheels remains unregulated... This is the coolest thing I've seen in a long while. I want to meet this road warrior."

I’m not sure his vehicle meets road regulations, but I hope his passion for wheels remains unregulated…This is the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long while. I want to meet this road warrior… https://t.co/lZbDnge7mo — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 29, 2022

The video shows a three-wheeler customised to resemble a Formula One car. Behind the driver's seat is a cart carrying two large milk cans and some other products. The driver is seen racing on the road in rural India.

As mentioned in the caption by Anand Mahindra, such cars do not comply with regulations and are therefore illegal to operate on the road. Customers in India are not permitted to modify their vehicles under Indian law. They can only operate the vehicle on private property, such as racecourses or open grounds, if they want to modify it.

Automobile manufacturers are required to meet specific requirements and adhere to certain rules when producing vehicles. They must homologate the vehicle and ensure that it is safe to use on public highways. These restrictions cover allowed limitations on air and noise pollution, as well as safety equipment. On four-wheelers, for example, ABS and dual airbags are required.

