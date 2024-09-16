Apache RR 310 Bike Launched In India With Four Riding Modes, Starting At Rs 2.75 lakh; Check Features

Apache RR 310 India Launch: TVS Motor Company has introduced the updated Apache RR 310 bike in the Indian market. The two-wheeler comes with a host of feature additions including winglets for the 2024 model year.

It comes in Racing Red and Bomber Grey colour options. The bike packs a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter and is powered by a 312cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 38bhp at 9,800rpm and 29Nm at 7,900Nm.

Notably, the overall design remains unchanged on the motorcycle. It is important to note that the bike is offered in four riding modes – track, sport, urban, and rain.

Apache RR 310 Bike Price

The updated bike starts at price of Rs 2.75 lakh for the Racing Red colour without the bi-directional quickshifter. Meanwhile, the Bomber Grey colour shade carries a price tag of Rs 2.97 lakh. Notably, all the prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Apache RR 310 Bike Features:

The updated bike produces 38hp at 9800rpm and 29Nm of torque at 7900rpm, featuring Race Tuned Dynamic Stability Control for enhanced performance. It boasts a 13% larger airbox, an increased throttle body diameter, and improved volumetric efficiency.

The company claims that the new model is nearly half a second faster from 0 to 100 km/h compared to its predecessor. The bike is equipped with advanced electronics, including cornering traction control, cruise control, and a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation.

The two-wheeler also features a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). For track performance, new winglets generate about 3kg of downforce. Suspension duties are handled by USD forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear, while an optional Build To Order (BTO) kit offers fully adjustable front and rear suspension for a more personalized setup.