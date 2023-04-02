Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Shares Majestic Aerial View Of Bhupen Hazarika Setu: Watch Video

The Bhupen Hazarika Setu, also known as Dhola-Sadiya Bridge is the longest bridge in India with a length of 9.15 km. The biggest road bridge of India is built on the Lohit River in the Tinsukia district of the state of Assam, and connects Assam with Arunachal Pradesh. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 26, 2017, the bridge is an engineering marvel and a testimony to the progress India has made in road infrastructure under Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways ministry. Recently, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu shared a breathtaking aerial view of the bridge.

Sharing a drone video on Twitter, Pema Khandu wrote, "Bhupen Hazarika Setu ~ An engineering marvel, which has brought Arunachal and Assam closer! A testimony to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's commitment to develop Northeast. Watch The Panoramic Aerial View of India's Bridge Over Water!" The videos show a section of the bridge passing over the Lohit River, with poetry in the background.

The beam bridge spans the Lohit River, a major tributary of the Brahmaputra River, from the village of Dhola (Tinsukia District) in the south to Sadiya to the north. This is the first permanent road connection between the northern Assam and eastern Arunachal Pradesh and is also instrumental for rapid troop movement of India's defence forces on the Eastern border with China.

The Dhola–Sadiya Bridge is designed to handle the weight of 60-tonne (130,000-pound) tanks such as the Indian Army's Arjun and T-72 main battle tanks. Built at a cost around rs 1,000 crore, it is 3.55 kilometres longer than the Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai.