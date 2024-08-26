As Big As Toyota Fortuner, Mileage Like A Swift: Large Sunroof & More - Details

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Details: Maruti Suzuki sells the largest number of cars every month/year. Known for their affordability and mileage, Maruti cars are among the most commonly seen on roads across the country. However, the brand is evolving, now offering both budget-friendly and premium vehicles.

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto, a rebadged Toyota Innova Hycross, is positioned as the brand's flagship product, with prices going up to Rs 29 lakh (ex-showroom). Despite being almost similar in size to the Toyota Fortuner, it offers significantly better mileage, nearly matching the claimed figures of the Maruti Swift (24.8 to 25.75 kmpl).

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

The Invicto is available in two main variants: Zeta+ and Alpha+, priced between Rs 25.21 lakh and Rs 28.92 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes in 7 and 8-seater configurations and five color options: Majestic Silver, Nexa Blue, Mystic White, Stellar Bronze, and Magnificent Black.

Engine, Transmission & Mileage

Under the hood, it features a 2-liter hybrid petrol engine, like the Innova Hycross, delivering 152 PS and 188 Nm of torque, paired with an e-CVT gearbox. The Invicto boasts an impressive mileage of 23.24 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Features

Being Maruti’s flagship model, the Invicto is packed with several high-end features, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 50+ connected car features, a 7-inch digital driver display, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, 8-way power-adjustable seats with memory, and a powered tailgate.

For safety, it offers six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, TPMS, front and rear parking sensors, vehicle stability control (VSC), ISOFIX child-seat anchorages, and many more.

Dimensions

In terms of size, the Invicto measures 4,755mm in length, 1,850mm in width, and 1,795mm in height, making it slightly more compact than the Toyota Fortuner (4,795mm L x 1,855mm W x 1,835mm H), but the difference is minimal.