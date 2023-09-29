Aston Martin, the renowned British luxury sportscar manufacturer, has launched the Aston Martin DB12 in India at a price of Rs 4.59 crore (ex-showroom, excluding customization options). Dubbed as the world’s first Super Tourer, the Aston Martin DB12 made its international debut during its star-studded premier at the Cannes International Film Festival. The DB12 is being launched in New Delhi, followed by its launch in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Mumbai.

As per Aston Martin, the DB12 will provide sporty driving experience with refinement, state-of-the-art technology and luxury. The Aston Martin DB12 pitches itself beyond the current GT automotive segment, creating a new category of Super Tourer. It is powered by a 4.0 Twin-Turbo V8 engine, pushing the car to 202mph top speed, and having an acceleration of 0-60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.

Aston Martin, the British marque made famous by James Bond movie series entered the Indian luxury automobile industry with the launch of the DBX & DBX707 SUVs. The introduction of the DB12 further adds to the brand's positioning in India as a luxury sportscar brand.

Gregory Adams, Regional President - Asia, Aston Martin, said of the launch of DB12 in India, “Marking its 110th anniversary, 2023 has seen Aston Martin shine brighter than ever, supported by the arrival of a true-game changing model, the Aston Martin DB12. For 110 years, Aston Martin’s iconic wings have been a symbol of innovation and craft, with the marque’s ultra-luxury, high performance sportscars loved worldwide, with India being no exception.

“Dating back 95 of Aston Martin’s iconic 110 years, the history of Aston Martin in India is a long one, with the first Aston Martin imported into India in 1928 – an Aston Martin S-type sports. That arrival of the first Aston Martin in India has evolved into our clients enjoying the full Aston Martin range – from our ultra-luxury SUVs, the DBX & DBX707, to the Vantage sportscars, and now the world’s first Super Tourer DB12.

“We are proud to present and launch the DB12 Coupe, the world’s first Super Tourer to media, customers and prospects in India over the coming weeks, commencing in New Delhi, and continuing to Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Mumbai.”