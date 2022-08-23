The German luxury automaker Audi announces a price hike of its entire model range by up to 2.4 percent starting next month. The luxury carmaker laid emphasis on how this sudden increase in prices is a result of rising input and supply chain costs and hence prices will increase by September 2022.

The price hike is a result of rising input and supply chain costs and will come into effect from September 20, 2022, the automaker said in a statement.

“At Audi India, we are committed to operating a sustainable business model. With rising input and supply chain costs, we are required to take a price hike of up to 2.4 percent across our model range," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

Audi India sells petrol models A4, A6, A8 L, Q5, Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS 5 Sportback and RS Q8. The electric vehicle portfolio under the e-tron brand comprises the e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT, and RS e-tron GT. The company recently opened online bookings for Q3 in India.

(With inputs from PTI)